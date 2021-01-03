Takatokwane police have made a major breakthrough with the arrest of a man suspected to have murdered two men at Mokhaloolabile lands near Dutlwe village on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the 29-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday (December 31st), a day after the incident and he will soon be arraigned before court.

The incident reportedly occurred at his place where they were drinking an illicit brew named ‘power’ which he had prepared.

The suspect allegedly got suspicious that his girlfriend cheated on him while he was away and he summoned the woman and her younger sister inside the house.

Companions who were also drinking with the suspect are said to have begged him not to fight, but he bitterly left and later arrived holding a knife and a slasher which he used to attack his girlfriend’s younger brother and another man who had tried to intervene.

Confirming the dreadful incident, Takatokwane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Lesego Godiramang said after they received the report, the police swiftly rushed to the scene where they found the second wounded man at scene of crime.

“The police then traced the foot marks of the man who was reported to have been the first one to be injured. He was found in the nearby bush. Both the two injured men were taken to the hospital where they were certified dead by the medical doctor,” explained the top cop saying they are yet to establish the ages of the deceased.

However, Superintendent Godiramang revealed that another recent murder incident occurred in Salajwe village on December 26th, 2020, where two young men- a suspect aged 17 and his 26-year-old victim (now deceased) had a misunderstanding that led to death.

She advised the public to seek counseling whenever having difficulties and avoid drinking too much alcohol which leads to making bad decisions.