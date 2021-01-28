Connect with us

Police boss drags sacked junior to court for threat to kill

Published

THREATENED: Supt. Katse ACCUSED: Kwenaile (inset)

Superintendent Daniel Katse of Lobatse Police Station this week dragged his former junior officer, Constable Oshima Kwenaile, before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court for threatening to kill him back in 2018.

The matter was heard before Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng since the beginning of this week Monday.

The court heard that while still working as a police officer in Letlhakeng, Kwenaile on April 7th, 2018 at Moulin Bar in Letlhakeng, threatened Superintendent Katse by uttering the words “ke tla go hula ka tlhobolo, ke tla go bolaya (I will shoot you with a gun,I will kill you).”

Kwenaile is also facing another charge of unlawful possession of ammunition which he was on April 10th, 2018, two days after the alleged threat, found in possession of.

The 4×12 gauge brass shells that Kwenaile was unlawfully in possession of at Moiphisi ward after threatening his boss, according to the state, have thus raised a reasonable assumption that such ammunition was to be used to kill Superintendent Katse.

When giving evidence, Constable Tshepo Wantwa said on April 7th, 2018 the police had a Christmas party at police houses and he was one of the party organisers.

“The following day I went to clean a place where the party was held. We then invited for lunch the Station Commander, Superintendent Katse and Assistant Superintendent Morolong. We were sitting under a tree when Kwenaile came accompanied by one Bashi Busang,” explained Constable Wantwa.

“While still there, Kwenaile stood in front of Katse saying ‘I once beat you and I can beat you again’. That was when I intervened asking Kwenaile to behave himself. Then Katse drove away in his Mercedes Benz. Then I proceeded with Busang for entertainment at 600 bar where we met Katse,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The witness cop said he later went to his neighbours where Kwenaile later arrived and upon asking what his problem was he did not respond, but instead cried.

It is alleged that both Constable Kwenaile and Superintendent Katse have for a long time had personal unresolved issues.

Ever since the junior officer had misunderstandings with his boss, he is said to have stopped going to work and ended up losing his job.

Kwenaile is represented by attorney Sesupo Masaka. Trial continues.

