Police in Letlhakane have arrested three men aged 28, 25 and 24 suspected to be dealing in drugs. According to the Letlhakane Police Station Commander Superintendent Michael Maphephu, the trio was found in possession of meth cathinone weighing 1,5 kg and dagga weighing 2kg.

The three men are all from Letlhakane Phase 1.

Maphephu further revealed two of the suspects are students at BIUST.

“They were also found with cash amounting to P15 000,” he said.

Still in Letlhakane, Maphephu said two men aged 32 and 19 were also arrested at Thalamabele after their vehicle was stopped and searched and found with dagga estimated to weigh 0.1 grams.

“It was in a small plastic and a ready made rizzla,” he said.

“Drugs are finding their way in our policing area as dealers have a feeling that there is money in Letlhakane because of the mines,” said a worried Maphephu.