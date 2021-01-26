Rapper Pens Ginimbi tribute

Inspired by the lavish lifestyle of Zimbabwe’s tragic socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, local Trapalanga artist, Romeo Stunner has penned a song in the late millionaire’s memory.

Scheduled for release this Friday, ‘Ginimbi’ is a motivational track that encourages people to make the most of the one life they get.

“We only live once, everyone has to live life and make money. Everybody knew the late Ginimbi. I named the song after him because he worked hard, played hard, and lived life to the fullest. Ginimbi’s life was a life that everyone would die to live!” exclaimed the 30-year-old Francistown-based singer.

Ginimbi tragically passed away in a car accident on 8 November 2020, burning to death in his beloved Rolls Royce as he drove home after a night on the town celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Despite his grisly demise, the 36-year-old achieved much in his short life and his death was mourned by many.

It is the type of legacy Romeo Stunner is desperate to leave behind.

“I also want to make money, a lot of money so I help people and they love me. Everything is possible, uplift yourself no matter what, and never stop the hustle. Everybody wants to be rich; every day everyone wants money!”

Recorded at Go Hard End studio in the second city’s Extension location, ‘Ginimbi’ was produced by upcoming talent, DJ Zorba. Charged with raw emotion and a banging beat, the fast-tempo jam features B Block Exclusive and Maoffiso.

The single marks an important milestone in Romeo Stunner’s career as he celebrates a decade in the industry.

The Mbalambi native is impressed at how the industry has developed in the last ten years, noting it is far more professional than when he started.

“Rappers are putting in the work every day, endorsements, good videos, and good streams. Although Covid-19 affected my music, I am trying, by all means, to sell the music online and engage my fan base too to learn to buy music online.”

However, he admits that being an artist in Ghetto is not easy.

“Sometimes I feel we are a dead city when it comes to the creative industry. There is nothing here to help build a platform for Francistown, you have to figure it your way. I do not get any bookings. There is no radio station so we have to travel to Gaborone for our music to be heard on radios. Francistown musicians are ignored and our local artists will stay broke,” complained the man born Thuso Emmanuel.