News

Sending sinister facebook message lands youth in court

Published

ACCUSED: Segokotlo

A Thamaga youth has been charged with threat-to-kill after allegedly sending his baby mama a sinister Facebook message warning ‘her death was near’.

21-year-old Bonniface Segokotlo is said to have grown angry with his former lover when she phoned him to say their son needed milk and pampers.

The one-time lovers, who have a one-year-old son together, ended their relationship last September.

It is claimed that on 18 November 2020, armed with a knife, Segokotlo went looking for Gorata Keboifile, 18, who was visiting a neighbour.

Fortunately, the teenager saw him coming and fled to the sanctuary of the house.

It was then that Segokotlo reportedly wrote the message that landed him before Molepolole Magistrates Court this Monday.

“O nne fela o itse gore leso la gago le gaufi. Nna fa ke go bonang teng wa swa jaaka o bolaile mpa. Nna ke tsile go go bolaya moson*. O tla bona fa ke go tshwarang teng wa swa, ke nna ke go tsholetse thipa, [Always know that your death is nearer. Wherever I see you, you are going to die. I am always holding a knife to kill you]” is the chilling threat Segokotlo supposedly sent via Facebook Messenger.

During the suspect’s brief court appearance, the Prosecutor, Sergent Masala revealed the cops are awaiting Cyber Crime Unit assistance as the alleged threat was sent by cell phone.

He successfully pleaded for Segokotlo to surrender his phone to the police.

Although he did not oppose bail, Masala requested court set a P1, 000 bond and a surety to the same amount.

However, Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi felt that was not enough and instead fixed the price of Segokotlo’s freedom at P4, 000. He was also ordered to provide a surety to the same amount and warned to stay away from the complainant.

The next mention in the case is scheduled for 23 February.

