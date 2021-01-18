Mopedi Bugalo, the man who allegedly burnt his leg in an arson incident that gutted down the community service centre at Tatitown police station has complained of poor medical service in prison.

When appearing before Francistown Magistrate, Tshepo Magetse, last week, the 23-year-old Bugalo told the court that his condition was getting worse as he was not getting appropriate treatment.

“Your worship the medication I receive from prison is not proper for my leg. I do not get enough medication and my leg is painful. I plead that I be taken to the hospital,” he said.

Magistrate Magetse noted Bugalo’s concerns and instructed the prosecution to ensure that the accused is taken to the hospital.

Bugalo is alleged to have, on the 23rd of December last year, set ablaze the Tatitown police station community service centre, partially burning his legs in the process.

He had allegedly been detained at the police station for failure to wear a face mask.

The burnt items included a table, office counter, three visitor’s chairs, one plastic chair, reference book, two cell registers and a date stamp.

The interior wall of the building, ceiling and some of the windows were also affected by the smoke.

Last Thursday when the matter was called in court, he stood up and took a step towards the dock but could not move forward and a police officer had to assist him limp to the dock.

When he was apprehended for allegedly torching the police station, Bugalo was found half naked with only his underwear as he said he lost his clothes in the inferno.

He is expected back in court on the 22nd of January.