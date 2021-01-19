Connect with us

“The BPF is not strong in Serowe. Khama is the one who is strong. If tomorrow he decides to change his political home the people will go with him. The BPF must build its structures and not rely on one man!”

Gaborone City Deputy Mayor, Lotty Manyepedza.

