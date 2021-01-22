News
WEATHER FORECAST: Eloise
WEATHER FORECAST: Remnants of the Tropical Cyclone Eloise are expected to bring heavy rains in some parts of the country...Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Friday, 22 January 2021
Remnants of the Tropical Cyclone Eloise are expected to bring heavy rains in some parts of the country from January 24th. Today the Tropical storm is in the Mozambique Channel, where it was forecast to intensify into a tropical cyclone.
After landfall in Mozambique, Eloise is projected to lose strength as it moves across land, but is forecasted to bring heavy rains to eastern South Africa and southern Zimbabwe and far eastern Botswana, according to various weather services, including MeteoFrance, INAM and South African Weather Services (SAWS).
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Man charged for raping and forcing victim to take a bath
-
News7 days ago
Botswana police mourn ‘Boots’ the sniffer dog
-
News4 days ago
Marriage wrecker gets eight cattle fine
-
News7 days ago
Police bust Letlhakane drug peddlers
-
News4 days ago
Father accuses defence of delay tactics to save wife
-
News6 days ago
BDP concerned but not shocked by defections
-
News4 days ago
Covid-19 spike hits Maun following a recent surge
-
News3 days ago
Convicted rapists jailed for ten years