Remnants of the Tropical Cyclone Eloise are expected to bring heavy rains in some parts of the country from January 24th. Today the Tropical storm is in the Mozambique Channel, where it was forecast to intensify into a tropical cyclone.

After landfall in Mozambique, Eloise is projected to lose strength as it moves across land, but is forecasted to bring heavy rains to eastern South Africa and southern Zimbabwe and far eastern Botswana, according to various weather services, including MeteoFrance, INAM and South African Weather Services (SAWS).