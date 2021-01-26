Entertainment
Tukumuvera coming soon
The 28-year-old Detective M Jein is looking to arrest fans attention with his latest work, a snappy new single set for release on 14 February.
According to the Francistown-based Kwaito singer, ‘Tukumuvera’ is a song that glorifies love – hence its scheduled Valentine’s Day release date!
“Tukumuvera is Zambian (Tamara) and means you are my love. It was recorded at Emjoe records in Gaborone last year and re-mastered this month,” revealed M Jein, who features his long-time friend, Fizo Mosimanegape on the hard-hitting track.
RATING: 7/10
