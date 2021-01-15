News
Uganda 2021 elections in controversy
NEWS UPDATE: Uganda Elections
Ugandans went to the polls yesterday (January 14th) in an election riddled in controversy. This morning the Ugandan Electoral Commission announced an early lead by Yoweri Museveni, further fueling fears that officials will almost certainly declare victory for the sitting president who has been in power since 1986. The election has been defined by the rise of Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, a 38-year-old musician and opposition candidate who has faced arrest, obstruction and gunfire on the campaign trail. With all the odds stacked against him, the youthful candidate is in the race more in hope than any expectation of unseating the man who became president while he was only four years old. Political Commentator, SOLLY RAKGOMO, shares his views on the Ugandan elections.Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Friday, 15 January 2021
Ugandans went to the polls yesterday (January 14th) in an election riddled in controversy.
This morning the Ugandan Electoral Commission announced an early lead by Yoweri Museveni, further fueling fears that officials will almost certainly declare victory for the sitting president who has been in power since 1986.
The election has been defined by the rise of Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, a 38-year-old musician and opposition candidate who has faced arrest, obstruction and gunfire on the campaign trail.
With all the odds stacked against him, the youthful candidate is in the race more in hope than any expectation of unseating the man who became president while he was only four years old. Political Commentator, SOLLY RAKGOMO, shares his views on the Ugandan elections.
De Beers urged to reconsider Frontline Reward Initiative
Uganda 2021 elections in controversy
Boy, 8, allegedly witnesses mum’s murder
Maun a hot spot for new Covid-19 variant
Covid-19 patient commits suicide
Pitsane West murder suspect still at large
Dutlwe chief back in court for threatening to kill wife
Double murder suspect remanded in custody
New Year murder suspect remanded
We are not defecting to BDP- Mmolotsi & Hikuama
Police arrest double-murder suspect
Battered man accuses police of brutality
My husband is just insecure- Kagiso Sento
Vee and Kagiso’s turbulent flight into 2021
Don’t step outside your gate to welcome 2021- Police
Amantle Montsho charged for careless driving
Met Services warn of heavy floods in North East Botswana
Forex trading scam
Top 10 Batswana who were influential in 2020
MyStar Talent Search Show crowned their 14th winner
We are not defecting to BDP- Mmolotsi & Hikuama
New Year murder suspect remanded
Double murder suspect remanded in custody
Pitsane West murder suspect still at large
Covid-19 patient commits suicide
Dutlwe chief back in court for threatening to kill wife
Maun a hot spot for new Covid-19 variant
Boy, 8, allegedly witnesses mum’s murder
Uganda 2021 elections in controversy
De Beers urged to reconsider Frontline Reward Initiative
Uganda 2021 elections in controversy
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Trending
-
News7 days ago
We are not defecting to BDP- Mmolotsi & Hikuama
-
News7 days ago
New Year murder suspect remanded
-
News4 days ago
Double murder suspect remanded in custody
-
News4 days ago
Pitsane West murder suspect still at large
-
News3 days ago
Covid-19 patient commits suicide
-
News4 days ago
Dutlwe chief back in court for threatening to kill wife
-
News2 days ago
Maun a hot spot for new Covid-19 variant
-
News22 hours ago
Boy, 8, allegedly witnesses mum’s murder