Ugandans went to the polls yesterday (January 14th) in an election riddled in controversy.

This morning the Ugandan Electoral Commission announced an early lead by Yoweri Museveni, further fueling fears that officials will almost certainly declare victory for the sitting president who has been in power since 1986.

The election has been defined by the rise of Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, a 38-year-old musician and opposition candidate who has faced arrest, obstruction and gunfire on the campaign trail.

With all the odds stacked against him, the youthful candidate is in the race more in hope than any expectation of unseating the man who became president while he was only four years old. Political Commentator, SOLLY RAKGOMO, shares his views on the Ugandan elections.