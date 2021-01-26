Botswana’s musical export to America, DJ Dagizus is set to drop a super blazing House tune, ‘Umuntwami’ next Friday.

The Dallas, Texas-based Disk Jockey features Nomzi and DJ Active from South Africa on the sizzling track.

Dagizus made a name for himself in the music industry as a producer before relocating overseas to live the American dream.

The new release is, however, a new dimension for the versatile DJ.

It is sure to go down well with the younger crowd as it is similar to the Amapiano style, the dominant genre of the day.

RATING: 9/10