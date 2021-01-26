Looking to treat your loved one to something special this Valentine’s?

Kondwane Gardens has just the answer! To mark the day of love, the luscious venue will host Valentine’s picnic on February 14.

With limited space available due to Covid-19 restrictions, those interested are advised to snap up their tickets – selling at P580 double or P300 single – ASAP.

The event will run from 3 pm – 7 pm and, as well as a three-course meal, includes a Love Relationship Wellness talk with Afro-pop sensation, Lizibo.

Contributing to the conversation will be special guest, Wellness Coach, and Personal Trainer, Agatha Atholang.

The dress code is red, black, and white and patrons are reminded that no mask means no entry!