Entertainment
Vee and Kagiso’s turbulent flight into 2021
Celebrated kwaito star, Odirile ‘Vee’ Sento and his wife, Kagiso Sento, started off the new year on the wrong foot following a night of violence.
It is alleged that an infuriated Kagiso went on the rampage beating up her husband and smashing their fleet of luxury cars in a fit of rage.
Whilst details of what led to the fight are a still sketchy, it is alleged that the couple have of late had an acrimonious relationship that was beginning to play out openly.
Reached for comment, Mampeezy confirmed the incident but refused to get into the details of the matter, only saying he was on his way to the police station.
The “Dumalana” singer hung up the phone as The Voice pressed further.
This incident was also confirmed by Broadhurst Police Station Commander, Superintendent Lokae who said no criminal case has been opened.
“We received the report at around 4am this morning. When the police arrived at their home, Vee refused to press charges against his wife. He told us they would rather resolve their issue as a family. He also opted to temporarily move out of their home to allow for his wife to cool down,”Lokae confirmed.
Kagiso’s phone is currently off air.
@sharonmathala
Sharonm@thevoicebw.com
