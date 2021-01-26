Entertainment
Verbal slayer slays with new music
Motswako music-maker Verbal Slayer is set to slay with his latest single, ‘Mokgoro’.
Dropped earlier this month, the track is a tantalising taste of what to expect from the Selebi-Phikwe based artist’s upcoming album ‘Matswakabele’.
“The message portrayed by Mokgoro is that we all have responsibilities to face, plans to achieve, and dreams to fulfill and you also have to soldier on because after the storm there comes sunshine,” explained the 32-year-old father of one.
RATING: 8/10
