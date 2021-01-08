Members of Parliament for Francistown South and Ngami constituencies, Wynter Mmolotsi and Carter Hikuama have distanced themselves from allegations that they were the ones expected to defect to Botswana Democratic Party by the end of today.

Following a massive recruitment by the ruling party which saw two MPs and three Councillors defecting from opposition parties to the ruling party, there have been allegations that three more MPs were on their way.

The three MPs said to have been on the BDP recruitment radar include, Mmolotsi, Hikuama and Kenny Kapinga of Okavango. “You should also not rule out the MP for Palapye, Onneetse Ramogapi to jump wagon too,” an inside source intimated adding that they were capitalising on divisions within the Umbrella for Democratic Change leadership.

However, Mmolotsi dismissed that saying those who join BDP do not know what they are joining. “Let them go and experience what we did. I started at BDP and when I left them, I was number five in their hierarchy so I know the party more than almost all its current leaders. I am available to advise those contemplating to join BDP if they are in doubt, ” added the sole Alliance for Progressive MP.

On the other hand Hikuama said there is still no reason for him to join the BDP since people in his constituency are still toiling in poverty because of the BDP misrule, corruption and mismanagement of the national resources. “In Ngamiland where I reside, the constituency is still neglected by the BDP led government and it is under developed. Healthcare and services in the district are a cause for concern. Roads and the state of infrastructure in general is in a pathetic situation. What really can motivate one to join the BDP; there is absolutely no reason for a reasonable politician to join the BDP. I don’t like the BDP because of its culture, manipulative tendencies and corruption which is inherent in its DNA.”

Efforts to get a comment from Kapinga as well as BDP Communications Team failed.