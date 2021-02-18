83.7% of Maun inmates test positive for Covid-19

83.7 % of prisoners locked up at Maun state prison have tested positive for COVID-19, Maun magistrate court has been informed.

In a savingram written by the prison to the senior magistrate, Officer in Charge of the prison, Senior Superintendent B.C Matibini noted that out of 172 inmates who were tested two days ago, only 28 tested negative.

Matibini was requesting that the prisoners’ appearance in court be suspended as almost all of them have to be in mandatory isolation and quarantine.

“We therefore request that their appearance be suspended till the situation is normalized,” Matibini noted.

The rapid test according to Matibini was done on the 16 and 17th February, 2021.