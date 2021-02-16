Connect with us

A hopeful Acuz

ACUZ

Desperately looking for a light at the end of the long, dark Covid-19 tunnel, Acuz, is putting the finishing touches to a motivational jingle, ‘Kuzolunga’.

Sung in Ndebele, the track carries a message of hope and is meant to bring comfort to local artists who have been affected by the pandemic.

“My song is pure Zion Kwaito genre and will be dropped on the 27th of February. I want to inspire hope in my fellow artists; yes times are tough now but one day the world will be Covid-free and things will get better,” stressed the 36-year-old, who features Vuvuzela on what will be his 5th single.

RATING: A super 8/10

