A male model on a mission

Local hunk eyes continental glory

As Covid-19 continues to leave its ugly mark on the planet, a local model is hoping his beauty will bring some much-needed joy to Batswana.

27-year-old Edison Diako will jet off for Cote D’Ivore at the end of March to take part in one of the continent’s most prestigious male beauty pageants, Mister Africa International.

Should the Maun man – known as Black Muse in the modelling world – emerge victorious in West Africa, it would mark the pinnacle of a career that began six years ago.

“I have always seen myself as a muse from an early age. However, it was not until 2015 that I had my first professional gig as a model. I received an inbox from a photographer named Raymond Geoffrey for collaborative work and I learnt model etiquette, branding and styling from him,” regaled the dreadlocked Diako with a disarming smile.

Having shone on runways at events such as Fashion Without Borders, Global Expo and Mpumalanga Fashion & Design Week, Diako is quietly confident he has what it takes to become Mister Africa.

“Some of my fashion credits include Clavon Leonard, a New York-based designer,” added the Maun model, who will have to fork out P12, 000 from his own pocket to get to Cote D’Ivore and will be expected to cover his own expenses for the duration of his stay.

Explaining how the selection process worked, Diako told Voice Entertainment all he had to do was send his profile and portfolio to the organising team.

“The selection was based on experience, aspiration and the overall packaging of contestants. Under normal circumstances, one has to be crowned Mr Gaborone or Mr Ideal Botswana before competing for Mr Africa.”

As well as his smouldering good looks, Diako believes his background will stand him in good stead in the competition, especially as humanitarian work is an essential part of the Mister Africa International package.

“I am a human rights activist who believes that platforms such as this amplify the voices of people who are not heard, recognized and forgotten. I am bold enough to speak on pertinent issues affecting Africans. I am currently working with former Mr Africa Botswana, Jomo Kgaaolo and former Miss Botswana, Moitshepi Elias. We are collaborating with non-profit organisations to advance human rights by removing legal barriers hindering key populations from accessing healthcare services and addressing emerging issues in times of HIV/ AIDS and Covid-19.”

Should Diako lift the crown, he will be required to relocate to Lagos, Nigeria for the duration of his reign.

Originally scheduled for February, organisers were forced to rearrange the pageant for 31 March – 4 April as a number of countries are still to finalise their representatives.