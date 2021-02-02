A PS under pressure

A few months back, when Yours Truly advised the President’s PS, Batlhalefi Leagajang to take it easy in his new job, many thought Shaya was being petty.

However, it has since come to Shaya’s attention that there is a syndicate working furiously to set a trap for President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s trusted man.

The conniving group is reportedly made up of civil servants tired of being ordered around by Leagajang, who they still regard as a newbie.

Apparently, the syndicate has hatched a plot that will leave the President with no choice but to dismiss the Pressman from his post.

Shaya is warning those behind the evil plan to stop before they are exposed.