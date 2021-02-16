A shot in the arm for centre for the deaf

Somerset East Federation Trust in conjunction with area councilor,Thato Tselawa on Tuesday donated toiletries to Centre For The Deaf school in Francistown.

The early Valentine’s Day gift included washing powder, toothpaste tubes and bars of soap.

In his welcome remarks at the donation hand over ceremony, Tselawa said that the Federation Trust committee enlisted his assistance last year in their endeavor to donate to the non-governmental organization.

“They told me that they wanted to donate some toiletries to the Centre For The Deaf and we agreed on the idea. I contributed P1000 for them to add to the funds that they had already raised and toiletries were bought. That is why we are here today and our intention is to end up adopting the school,” said Tselawa.

The councilor also explained that the donation was a gesture to show some care and love for the in this difficult time of Covid-19 when resources are scare.

He concluded by urging the school staff to continue adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

For her part, the school head, Baleti Tlhalerwa thanked the donors for their goodwill and acts of kindness.

“We really appreciate that out of everyone, you thought of us. And the donations came at a time when they are really needed. We are faced with the pandemic that needs one to wash their hands and clothes constantly.

“We are very thankful for what you did for us today. May God continue to bless you,’ said the delighted school head.