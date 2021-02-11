Connect with us

Accident survivor blames driver for Matsha tragedy

SORRY SIGHT: The truck that carried Matsha students INSET: Ramaudu

One of the survivors in the infamous Matsha tragedy that occurred five years back, 25-year-old Akanyang Ramaudu, from Salajwe village this week told the court that the driver had been aware that one of the tyres was not in good condition before it burst.

He stated that during the fateful day after writing their last paper when they went back to their respective places, more than 100 students loaded into the truck together with their bags that it became full.

The court further heard that when some of the students dropped at Tshwane some students who realised that one of the tyres was not in a good condition tried to communicate to the driver’s assistant who uses sign language to inform him about the situation and the tyre was never attended to.

“When we were about to approach Dutlwe the tyre burst, I just woke up when  a military truck arrived and took us to Takatokwane clinic where we were later referred to Bokamoso Private Hospital,” explained Ramaudu who said he had internal bleeding, done an operation also had injuries on his face and couldn’t stretch his arm for five days.

According to the summary of the case, the truck was overloaded with126 passengers with their luggage each, instead of carrying the recommended capacity of 56 passengers.

Particulars of the offence are that on November 13th, 2015 at Dutlwe along Morwamosu- Letlhakeng road in Kweneng District the accused recklessly drove a Hino truck registered B577 AOI and thereby causing the deaths of Olebogeng Ngakaagae, Joyce Tsogwane, Sekhuto Mmualebe, Olebile Mosielele,Irene Molebeledi, Barati Phetolo, Neo Kealotswe, Lydia Gakelebone and Oreeditse Kebopelwang.

The case continued this week as the state called another witness, an officer from Department of Road Transport and Safety.

