Axe wielding neighbour hacks woman to death

Police are investigating a case in which a 25-year-old man hacked his neighbour to death with an axe on Wednesday at Mogoditshane Block 9.

It is alleged the victim had been sitting outside her house drinking coffee with a female friend when the suspect walked in holding an axe.

Allegations are that they suspected he was up to something and the victim ran to hide in her bedroom while her friend ran to the neighbours screaming for help.

When people came they found the victim lying in a pool of blood and the suspect fled the scene.

Mogoditshane Acting Station Commander, Zachariah Tshenyego, confirmed the incident.

He said the woman was rushed to the hospital where she was certified dead.

Tshenyego said the suspect tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself on the ribs but he was rushed to the hospital where he is recovering. “He is admitted at Princess Marina Hospital under police escort and he will be arraigned before court as soon as he recovers. At the moment we do not know what could have led to this but we hear the suspect once broke the deceased’s window and damaged her door. The matter was not reported and it was resolved at home as they are neighbours. I would like to advice people to seek help from the relevant authorities whenever they have problems instead of taking the law into their hands,” said Tshenyego.