Axed ambassador

Heading home

One of Botswana’s Ambassador’s is heading home after being dramatically recalled from his diplomatic post two weeks ago.

Shaya delayed on this juicy piece of gossip to uncover the reason behind the high-flyer’s humiliating recall.

Well apparently the said ambassador remains a close ally of the former regime and so could not be entirely trusted by the Masisi administration.

The clean-up campaign continues!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In fact, a replacement has already been found.

When you land in Botswana ambassador, hit Shaya up for coffee, (unfortunately there’s no alcohol to be had) we have a lot to catch up on.