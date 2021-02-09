Beef extinguished

It was claws out for two of Shaya’s favourite female artists, Charma Gal and Berry Heart, with the popular pair recently embroiled in a social media catfight.

The dispute stemmed from a lengthy post in which Berry H seemed to fire shots at her fellow artists for using Covid-19 as an excuse for their troubles.

This did not sit well with Charma Gal, who came out all guns blazing at the poet-turned-businesswoman.

Indeed the ‘Sibi’ singer took this round all the way home to Lerala.

Anyway, it seems the two ladies have since smoked the peace pipe, with Shaya reliably informed the pair have kissed and made up.

As there is no bad beef between the two, maybe we can expect a fire collabo in the coming weeks.