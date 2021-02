BOI-TERG is knocking on the door of the big time with his first-ever Motswako single, ‘Havanna Door’.

Inspired by a wide range of diverse musicians, including the likes of Tebogo Mapine, Chase, Biggo G, HHP, Casper Nyovest, and Eminem, the 27-year-old settled for the award-winning producer, Oskid from Zimbabwe for the blazing tune.

It was recorded at Bonfella Records and is available on online music stores such as Itunes and Soundcloud.

RATING: 6/10