Entertainment

Boseja's number 1!

Sedilame

One of the biggest stars of the ladies’ national team, Sedilame Boseja is used to saving shots on the field of play.

However, away from the football pitch, the talented goalkeeper has scored a huge goal in her love life.

It seems Boseja is smitten, a least judging from pictures she shared on her social media recently.

The Mares’ sexy shot-stopper has left the closet firmly behind, uploading snaps of herself with her beautiful new beau.

Sedilame with Partner

The pics received overwhelming support from the public, who were quick to offer their congratulations to the couple.

Shaya joins the happy chorus too and wishes Boseja and her mystery woman all the best.

Maybe it’s time you take a front seat within LEGABIBO structures and push issues that are too often sidelined!

