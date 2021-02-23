BTTA negotiates monthly vouchers for tennis players

Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tiro Motswasele, says Mamlathan & Associates have agreed to give their top 16 ranked players in both men and women categories a P230.00 meal voucher for February 2021.

Mamlathan & Associates who are now on their 6th year running, are a wholly citizen-owned emerging audit firm which offers a combination of quality services that include accounting taxation, advisory, and company secretarial and consulting services.

Motswasele told Voice Sport this week that the sponsorship came at the right time as most of their players have been struggling financially since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We are grateful to Mamlathan & Associates for this gesture, as most of our players do not have any source of income as some are students. We welcome the vouchers with both hands as they will indeed help our players,” said Motswasele.

The BTTA mouthpiece further said the sponsorship will only be for February as they are still in negotiations with the sponsors to extend the courtesy.

“The players will receive their meal tickets by the end of this month only, we are still in talks with the sponsor to extend the gesture to every month and we are hopeful that we will reach a conclusion soon,” he said.

For his part, Mamlathan & Associates Founding Partner Mompati Kgaimene said they chose BTTA because they see the potential for the sports code to reach greater heights. “BTTA is doing well in the midst of Covid-19, so we are trying to give back to the community as these players deserve to be assisted,” he said.

Quizzed about the length of the sponsorship, he said; “It is only for this month for now, and it will depend on the outcomes of the upcoming tournament, maybe we will extend this partnership as it can help our business to grow as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, BTTA is poised to host BTTA NEW SEASON INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT on the 27th of February 2021 at Botswana National Youth Council (BNYC) training hall.