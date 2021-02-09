Buffalo soldier

Brave farmer guns down killer beast

In the early hours of Monday 25th January, Maun residents woke to the news that a buffalo had been spotted roaming around the town centre.

Disorientated and growing increasingly distressed, the wild animal – a breed infamous for its short temper – was seen by the bus rank heading towards Borolong ward.

Sadly, the buffalo would later claim the life of 47-year-old wildlife officer, Mavuna Fred Mweze, goring the unfortunate man from behind and puncturing one of his kidneys.

Had it not been for the bravery of a local farmer, the death toll could have been much higher.

Showing remarkable calmness as the killer beast charged towards him, 53-year-old Elias Zambia Kandu took his time, picked his spot, and fired a fatal shot into the buffalo’s head.

Speaking to Okavango Voice a week after his heroics, the mild-mannered farmer displays the same coolness that served him so well in the face of imminent death seven days earlier.

“On that day, we woke up to the news of a buffalo, which was said to have damaged a car and chased people at the bus rank. Shortly after the wildlife officials passed by my house on the trail of the said buffalo. I decided to join them to see for myself if indeed it was true,’’ narrates Kandu, reliving the ordeal from his home at Makgwelekgwele cattle post near Toteng.

“Whilst following it by foot, the officials received a tip-off that the buffalo was seen behind Maun General Hospital. We boarded the car and upon arrival at the place we met the veterinary officers and the police who were also in search of the buffalo,” he explains.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to Kandu, the wildlife officers – four in number – alighted from the vehicle and tracked the animal on foot.

“It was the five of us, including the deceased. He was the only one who had a gun, the rest of us were unarmed. I decided to go back to the vehicle because I did not have anything to use in my defence should the buffalo attack me,” continues Kandu.

Shortly after disappearing into the thicket, three of the officers came sprinting back, screaming that the buffalo was killing their colleague.

“Seeing that everyone was terrified, I demanded to be given a gun. I jumped out the back of the vehicle and instructed the driver to give me ammunition as I realized that the gun was not loaded,” recalls the farmer, speaking in slow, steady tones.

Using the skills his father taught him as a child, combined with his experience in shooting cattle for weddings and funerals, Kandu required just a single shot to take the buffalo out.

“I got out the vehicle and walked towards the thick bushes where the buffalo was hiding. I hit it on the head and it died instantly,” concludes Kandu, speaking as if he had merely swatted a mosquito and not gunned down a 500kg beast.

It was only after the buffalo had been put down that the officials were able to search for the wounded officer. Mweze was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was laid to rest on Sunday at his hometown in Etsha 13.