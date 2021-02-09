Caymill changes tact

RnB singer seeks Amapiano advance

In a bid to take his career to the next level, RnB hunk, Caymill is hoping to cash in on a craze that is sweeping across the country: the amazing world of Amapiano.

Temporarily swapping genres but remaining true to his heart, the 26-year-old has dropped a love-inspired single titled ‘You’.

With Valentines Day fast approaching, the smooth-talking crooner took advantage of two trending topics, penning a romantic Amapiano number dedicated to his girlfriend.

“Most of the singles that I have dropped are RnB, but this time I decided to try a bit of Amapiano as it is adored these days. ‘You’ is making strides, people are showing the song a lot of love,” declared the emerging talent, who growing up was inspired by the American singer-songwriter, Usher.

“It all started when I was at Primary School. My uncle used to sing Usher’s songs and I started imitating him and that is where my love for music began. I managed to craft my singing talent by joining school choirs from primary to senior level.”

A key part of Caymill’s act is the emotion he puts into his music, in his writing, recording, and performing.

“I am a person who focuses on people’s souls, liberating them through music. That is only achievable if you’re passionate enough!” stressed the man who has endured his fair share of setbacks in his short career to date.

“I was part of My Star Botswana back in 2015 and 2017. However, I did not go really well as I was evicted in the early stages of the competition. But I took it as a learning curve as I managed to meet with influential people in the industry hence my route to becoming a music star opened up,” reflected the man born Ditiro Nnonyane.

Indeed, Caymill revealed he is hard work with one such ‘influential individual’, telling fans to expect ‘big things’.

“I have got a big surprise on the cards. I cannot name the legendary producer but I can assure you that the project is big!”