Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Caymill changes tact

Published

Caymill changes tact
SINGING FROM THE HEART: Caymill

RnB singer seeks Amapiano advance

In a bid to take his career to the next level, RnB hunk, Caymill is hoping to cash in on a craze that is sweeping across the country: the amazing world of Amapiano.

Temporarily swapping genres but remaining true to his heart, the 26-year-old has dropped a love-inspired single titled ‘You’.

With Valentines Day fast approaching, the smooth-talking crooner took advantage of two trending topics, penning a romantic Amapiano number dedicated to his girlfriend.

“Most of the singles that I have dropped are RnB, but this time I decided to try a bit of Amapiano as it is adored these days. ‘You’ is making strides, people are showing the song a lot of love,” declared the emerging talent, who growing up was inspired by the American singer-songwriter, Usher.

“It all started when I was at Primary School. My uncle used to sing Usher’s songs and I started imitating him and that is where my love for music began. I managed to craft my singing talent by joining school choirs from primary to senior level.”

A key part of Caymill’s act is the emotion he puts into his music, in his writing, recording, and performing.

“I am a person who focuses on people’s souls, liberating them through music. That is only achievable if you’re passionate enough!” stressed the man who has endured his fair share of setbacks in his short career to date.

“I was part of My Star Botswana back in 2015 and 2017. However, I did not go really well as I was evicted in the early stages of the competition. But I took it as a learning curve as I managed to meet with influential people in the industry hence my route to becoming a music star opened up,” reflected the man born Ditiro Nnonyane.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Indeed, Caymill revealed he is hard work with one such ‘influential individual’, telling fans to expect ‘big things’.

“I have got a big surprise on the cards. I cannot name the legendary producer but I can assure you that the project is big!”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Man gets two years for ripping out lover’s clitoris

A 45-year-old man who ripped out his lover’s clitoris after sex on suspicions that she was cheating on him has been sentenced to four...

6 days ago

News

Defilement or witch-hunt?

*PS accused of defiling his cousin *Its a plot to get me sacked”- Koboto Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation...

7 days ago

Business

Innovative twins enter food tech space

When the pandemic hit and the government declared a nationwide lockdown last March, innovative twin brothers, Randall and Henry Newman used the time to...

6 days ago

News

Taxi driver’s bail bid hits red light

Suspected killer kept behind bars The taxi driver suspected to have shot and killed his married lover in cold blood was further remanded in...

7 days ago

News

Man held for murder of a psychiatric patient

Nata police are investigating a murder case in which 55-year-old Lemme Kethoilwe was found dead at Kachikau ward on Saturday. A 30-year-old villager, Oamogetswe...

6 days ago

News

Chief ordered to stay away from wife

Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko has ordered Dutlwe Chief, Motshegetsi Puleng, to keep a distance of 100 meters away from his wife and not even call...

4 days ago

News

Keetshabe urges judges to enforce law on death penalty

The Attorney General, Advocate Abraham Keetshabe has implored judicial officers- particularly judges to follow the country’s law on death penalty and impose it accordingly....

5 days ago

News

Covid-19 on the rise in the North-West District

In the last week of January only, Maun region has registered a total of 69 new COVID-19 cases. The whole of January alone a...

5 days ago
Advertisement