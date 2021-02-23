Celeb edition with Belinda BW

25-year-old Belinda BW born Baone Babutsi hasn’t had it easy because of his sexual orientation.

Overcoming the hate with laughter and art, the Moshupa native has become something of a social media sensation, attracting a huge following for his comedy sketches.

For those who have never heard about you, how would you introduce yourself to them?

Well, I am just a regular guy who grew up just like any other typical Motswana child.

Went to school in Moshupa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I have always been into entertainment and signing.

I participated in the My African Dream competitions and My Star in 2019.

In 2020 during the lockdown phases, I was just at home with little to do and so I kept myself busy by shooting short videos and uploading them on Facebook.

They received a lot of attraction and so yeah!

How did you realise your passion for comedy?

Like I said I have always been into entertainment and performing arts, even from a young age.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And so with the idle time we had during the lockdown phases, I used that to shoot videos and they have attracted viewership over the past months.

I have always known that my life was to be in front of cameras, one way or the other.

What is the one stereotype you have encountered?

Physical and emotional abuse from people around me, largely because of my sexual orientation.

Most were confused by my physical appearance and I guess they took it out in a hurtful way because they were confused.

It was a dark time in my life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I was called all sorts of derogative names, with people even going as far as [saying] I deserve to die, those kinds of abusive, hurtful comments.

I’m so sorry for that. On a happier note, who is your role model?

I have quite a few but I would pick Kgomotso Tshwenyego and maybe Motswafere.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I want to work with major production companies and make my mark as an actor, both locally and internationally.

If you were to have one superpower, what would that be?

To be immortal.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am a great dancer

2. I am a songwriter

3. I am a motivational speaker

4. I love community work, like a lot

5. I am a professional model