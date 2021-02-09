Celeb edition with Thapelo Letsebe

Celebrity stylist turned businessman, Thapelo Letsebe has worked with almost all celebrities you can think of in Botswana.

When it comes to men’s fashion, T.L, as his friends affectionately call him, is a force to reckon with.

This week as we switch things up a little bit, we catch up with the popular 28-year-old celebrity blogger.

What has been keeping you busy during these uncertain times of the pandemic?

Fortunately in my line of business people still want their makeup done, people are still doing small gatherings and people are still celebrating milestones and so professional makeup is always needed.

How would you say Covid-19 has affected your work and growth?

I will be very honest and say it has definitely affected my work and growth in a positive way because now I am more driven than ever before.

Covid-19 has definitely given all of us a wake-up bell to do just a little more.

What is the one bad habit you have picked up during 2020?

(Laughs) The worst habit is I have become extremely competitive.

I want to be the very best and I want to be regarded as the very best in the industry.

And instead of getting an opportunity to just sit and relax and rest I am always working or doing research about how to harness my skill.

What do you think Government should do to cater to the creative industry but also preserve people’s lives?

I am a strong believer that people need to stand up and do something for themselves.

I don’t believe anyone should do anything for anyone.

I feel individuals need to just get up and do something for themselves.

Batswana are so used to the government coming through for us all the time and if the government is falling short we cry foul.

I genuinely believe that people need to be going out there and do what they have to.

So what new projects are you working on?

I have actually started pushing my company called ‘Senakangwedi.’

I started working on the project towards the end of last year.

It is a company that provides creative and artistic concepts to our clients especially when it comes to photoshoots.

I know that people like photoshoots but they don’t necessarily know which theme to follow, which venue to choose, and stuff like that and so with Senakangwedi we offer just that.

We come with props, photography, and costumes.

If you were to be President for one day, what is the first thing you would do?

I would be present.

I would be there.

I would make sure people feel my presence.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am mommy’s boy

2. I studied Accounting

3. I have done radio

4. I can’t swim, not even to save my life!

5. I don’t like wearing makeup, at all