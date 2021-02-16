Chicken chiller

Shaya was just about to knock off for the day when I stumbled upon an unsavory social media post on Consumer Watchdog.

A concerned passer-by had sent in a picture from a well-known chicken outlet.

What Shaya saw turned my stomach and actually made me consider turning vegetarian, well at least for a second!

In a backstreet close to their workstation, a staff member from the franchise was snapped seemingly sharpening a kitchen knife on the dirty, litter-strewn ground.

There was plenty of rubbish around and the floor looked filthy.

Actually, the whole surrounding was an eyesore.

I don’t know what the knife is used for but it sure looks like it’s for the chicken.

Hygiene should be a norm for these fast food joints but I guess this is not the case with this franchise.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Disgusting!