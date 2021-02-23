Chris Robson preaches forgiveness

In their attempt to address Gender-Based Violence, Chris Robson and KhabaKhaba (Real Magosi) have released a single titled ‘Intshwarele’.

The RnB/Afro-soul piece, sang in the native language, was produced by Dr. Jones and recorded by D’troy at Kingdom Records.

It’s a song about communication and forgiveness, which Robson believes is the key to combatting the many cases of GBV in Bots.

“The day we learn to genuinely ask for forgiveness when we are wrong and to accept apologies wholeheartedly, this world will be a better place,” he said.

Rating: 7/10