Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Entertainment

Chris Robson preaches forgiveness

Published

Chris Robson preaches forgiveness
Robson

In their attempt to address Gender-Based Violence, Chris Robson and KhabaKhaba (Real Magosi) have released a single titled ‘Intshwarele’.

The RnB/Afro-soul piece, sang in the native language, was produced by Dr. Jones and recorded by D’troy at Kingdom Records.

It’s a song about communication and forgiveness, which Robson believes is the key to combatting the many cases of GBV in Bots.

“The day we learn to genuinely ask for forgiveness when we are wrong and to accept apologies wholeheartedly, this world will be a better place,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rating: 7/10

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Rape victim withdraws charges against boyfriend

Victim was awaiting Covid-19 test results

1 day ago

Sports

Local Man United fans get stamp of approval

Old Trafford recognises Botswana Supporters' Club

1 day ago

News

Lesaso calls for BUAN, CEDA, LEA collaboration

Tobela kids walk 15 kilometers to attend classes

2 days ago

Sports

Galaxy optimistic ahead of Pirates clash

After losing 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup last Sunday, Jwaneng Galaxy Coach- Oris Radipotsane believes his...

2 days ago

Business

Botswana needs an inclusive economy- Gaolathe

Botswana is said to be in a state of do or die, with its economy on a sick bed and almost half of the...

1 day ago

Business

BOCONGO and IDM join forces for local governance

Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (BOCONGO) and Institute of Development Management (IDM) have entered into a partnership to develop a Centre of Local Governance....

11 hours ago

News

No funds for Hukuntsi mini-stadium- Rakgare

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare has told parliament that construction of a mini stadium in Hukuntsi will not happen...

9 hours ago
Axed ambassador Axed ambassador

Entertainment

Axed ambassador

Heading home One of Botswana’s Ambassador’s is heading home after being dramatically recalled from his diplomatic post two weeks ago. Shaya delayed on this...

3 hours ago

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.