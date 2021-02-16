Connect with us

Coca cola’s ‘Monster’ giveaway

DRAWING THE WINNER: Ross Branch selects Onkabetse Mosotho as the winner

Coca-Cola Beverages Botswana opened the year in style with their Monster Energy Yamaha YZ250 FX Motorbike promotional giveaway this past weekend.

MONSTER GIVEAWAY

The winner of the motor cross machine, Onkabetse Mosotho was selected through a draw done by local motorsport sensation Ross Branch. Mosotho, 33 was called by Branch himself to receive the great news. “I am simply overjoyed. I remember registering for the competition last year but I didn’t think anything of it. This is a big surprise,” said an elated Mosotho.

CCBB Trade Marketing Manager Joshua Mogotsi says this is just the beginning of the Monster draw as they will have another Yamaha YZ250 FX giveaway for the Northern region in Francistown on the 13th of February after having completed the Southern regional draw in Gaborone. “Monster Energy drink along with our ambassador, Ross Branch, will be in Francistown on the 13th February to give another lucky contestant this amazing bike from Yamaha,” said an excited Mogotsi.

TRADE MARKETING MANAGER: Mogotsi

The promotion commenced from the first week of November 2020 to the end of January 2021. Contestants qualified for the competition by buying any Monster Energy drink from any retail store to stand a chance at winning a Yamaha motorbike. Mogotsi reveals he is delighted with how the promotion turned out. “The promotion gave us good mileage when you look at our sales volumes. Our performance compared to previous years is good because Monster Energy drink hasn’t been doing well due to people not being aware of the brand. We managed to sell around 32,000 cases of the brand,” said a proud Mogotsi.

Obakeng Mosotho, who is a Letlhakeng resident admits he isn’t a rider. However, Ross Branch has offered to teach him how to handle his new two-wheeler. Mosotho added, “I am so excited to meet Ross Branch. I don’t know how to ride a motorbike so I’m very happy for this opportunity.”

