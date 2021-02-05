Connect with us

News

Covid-19 on the rise in the North-West District

Published

TAKING ACTION: Fumigation at the taxi rank (pic:NWDC)

In the last week of January only, Maun region has registered a total of 69 new COVID-19 cases. The whole of January alone a total of 483 cases and 20 deaths were confirmed in Ngamiland.

Giving an update on COVID-19 status in the region Ngami District Management team acting coordinator Dr Sandra Maripe -Ebutswe revealed that currently 1347 people are held in home quarantine in the Ngami district while Okavango DHMT has confirmed 567 cases to date.

“Currently we have a total of 192 actives cases in Ngami and 40 active cases in the Okavango District. Of highlight, for the North West District Maun, Shakawe and Gumare are the leading villages in terms of disease burden,” revealed Ebutswe.

“We are also experiencing outbreak in schools in Okavango. Shakawe Senior has 53 cases, Shakawe Junior 63, Etsha 6 registered 21 while Gowa Junior is leading with 290 cases all recorded in a space of one week,” Ebutswe highlighted.

Currently the DHMT is working with schools and training representatives on contact tracing as a way of addressing the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in schools.

Gowa Junior secondary is currently not operating while in other schools only affected classes are not seating.

Although there are only two ventilators in the region, a total of 19 patients who may need in-hospital care have been admitted at Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital.

All critical patients are transferred to Sir Ketumile Teaching hospital which is currently full.

Maripe has blamed the sudden surge in positive cases in the North-West District on the New COVID-19 Variant 501.v2 which was first detected in Maun.

For his part, North West District Commissioner Keolopile Leipego revealed that the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the region is a result of failing to comply with COVID-19 protocol.

“People are still gathering at weddings and funerals, we are currently engaging Dikgosi and Village Development Committees on their role in ensuring adherence to COVID-19 protocols within the village community,”  highlighted Leipego.

