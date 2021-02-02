Connect with us

COVID kills the vibe

THAPELO OLOPENG

It is with great sadness that Shaya will not make it to former Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng’s wedding in Tonota this weekend.

This would surely have been the wedding of the year if it were not for Covid-19 and the restrictions in place.

Considering Olopeng’s huge female following on social media, drama was bound to unfold as the drinks flowed and the tongues loosened.

Also, I wonder if both President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Olopeng’s long time friend, former President Ian Khama, would have attended.

Shaya can’t remember the last time the two men were in the same vicinity; it would have been fascinating to see how they acted.

Anyway, not to worry, enjoy your big day, and don’t forget to leak a few pics on Shaya’s way!

Advertisement