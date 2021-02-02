Crozbred at the double

It will be a double delight for Crozbred’s fans this Friday as the 27-year-old Hip Hop crooner is set to release two singles, ‘I Want More’ and ‘Mmareutlwe’.

Both tracks feature on Crozbred’s massive mixtape, ‘Breeding Season: Volume 2’, an extensive compilation of music that includes 20 songs!

“Because of Covid-19 pandemic, I never had the chance to promote the songs. I ended up putting all my songs on the sound cloud so people can have free access to the mixtape,” explained the Francistown native, who features Jt Special Boy and CSI on the latest singles.

