Larona Chere aka DaMulla has released a Hip Hop single called, ‘Don’t Let Go.’

The 22-year-old artist’s soothing rhythms are a gentle throwback to the music of yesteryears when R&B and slow jams dominated the airwaves.

The track is a product of Illsounds Records and was produced by Mox Panda Only. Definitely worth a listen!

RATING: 5.5/10