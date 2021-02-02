Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Disco delight

Published

Disco delight
Dai by Dai

Disco lovers in Masunga will be able to get their groove on from the 2nd February as one of their own, Dai by Dai drops his second album.

The seven-track LP, which the 44-year-old singer has named after himself, was recorded in September and is finally fit for release.

According to the versatile performer, ‘Dai by Dai’ is an album that preaches discipline and highlights the importance of a good education.

Despite his excitement ahead of the album, the artist, whose career spans 21 years, admitted Covid-19 has stalled his ambitions.

“I had opportunities to perform outside the country but had to cancel,” griped the Tonota native known for his explosive live performances.

RATING: 6/10

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Is President Masisi ill? Is President Masisi ill?

News

Is President Masisi ill?

President deserves same protection of privacy as accorded other citizens – Leagajang Some nations, like Great Britain, would not hesitate to release information on...

7 days ago

News

Police boss drags sacked junior to court for threat to kill

Superintendent Daniel Katse of Lobatse Police Station this week dragged his former junior officer, Constable Oshima Kwenaile, before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court for threatening to...

5 days ago
COVID-19 hits home at state house 1 COVID-19 hits home at state house 1

News

COVID-19 hits home at state house 1

*President and First lady tested after many Positive Covid-19 cases *1 death recorded at OP At least 16 state house 1 staffers tested positive...

7 days ago

News

Budget speech; what to expect!

With the Minister of Finance and Economic Development (MFED), Dr. Thapelo Matsheka scheduled to deliver the 2021/22 Budget Speech on Monday, economists expect the...

3 days ago

News

Covid 19 infects 2 ministers and 3 MPS

•Cabinet goes into quarantine > Balopi goes public with his positive test results As Covid-19 statistics continue to drastically rise in Botswana, at least...

10 hours ago
A PS under pressure A PS under pressure

Entertainment

A PS under pressure

A few months back, when Yours Truly advised the President’s PS, Batlhalefi Leagajang to take it easy in his new job, many thought Shaya...

9 hours ago

Entertainment

Tributes Pour in for Gospel Queen Tebby

Star succumbs to Covid-19 As Covid-19 deaths continue to exponentially spike, marking the first celebrity death was Veteran gospel star Tebogo Setlhomo popularly known...

8 hours ago
Boseja’s number 1! Boseja’s number 1!

Entertainment

Boseja’s number 1!

One of the biggest stars of the ladies’ national team, Sedilame Boseja is used to saving shots on the field of play. However, away...

9 hours ago
Advertisement