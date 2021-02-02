Disco delight

Disco lovers in Masunga will be able to get their groove on from the 2nd February as one of their own, Dai by Dai drops his second album.

The seven-track LP, which the 44-year-old singer has named after himself, was recorded in September and is finally fit for release.

According to the versatile performer, ‘Dai by Dai’ is an album that preaches discipline and highlights the importance of a good education.

Despite his excitement ahead of the album, the artist, whose career spans 21 years, admitted Covid-19 has stalled his ambitions.

“I had opportunities to perform outside the country but had to cancel,” griped the Tonota native known for his explosive live performances.

