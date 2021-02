Mpho Otladisang, best known as DJ Kenn, is back again with another blazing Hip Hop tune called, ‘No Chance’.

Produced by Rawkbouy, this song shows growth in DJ Kenn’s music and has every chance of becoming a hit.

Featuring Kali Mija, the track exudes energy and is expertly mixed and mastered by Pjay.

Recorded in September, the song’s release was delayed due to Covid-19; it was well worth the wait!

RATING: 7/10