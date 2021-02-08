Double murder suspect demands update on investigations

Double murder accused, Moabi Molapisi, is demanding that the Investigating Officer in his murder case take a stand to update court on his progress in the investigations.

Molapisi who is accused of killing his mother and ex-girlfriend failed to appear before Extension II Magistrates Court today (Monday) as he had to attend his mother’s murder case in Maun.

Molapisi allegedly killed his mother, Kehetwe Molapisi, on the 29th of June 2020 at her house in Maun before he drove to Ramotswa where he proceeded to murder his ex-girlfriend Gofiwa Kabelo.

The accused person had in the previous mention asked for a progress report after his bail application was turned down as the police told court the investigations were not yet complete.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Gaseletsapa, today told court that Molapisi could not attend court today as he has to be in Maun tomorrow.

He further said the postmortem report is out and that they are waiting for the affidavit from the forensic laboratory.

“The Investigating Officer was suppose to give a progress report, unfortunately the accused person is not available. He has another mention for murder in Maun. We request that court give us a new date for the status update,” said Gaseletsapa.

Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube ordered that the accused person should be in court on the 22nd of this month for status update.