Emjoe brings magic to the mic

Famous for his wizardry at putting songs together, one of the most active music producers in the country, Emjoe has brought his magic to the mic.

A veteran boasting over 17 years of experience in the music industry, Emjoe has teamed up with a selection of artists to drop his very first single, ‘Ancheater’.

DJ Gouveia, Crozbred, Presho, Purple Haice, and Luweezy all add their distinct touches to the upbeat track, which boasts a powerful amapiano beat sure to get revelers dancing – at least once nightclubs and bars are open again!

Now aged 35, Emjoe – real name, Nicolas Morupise – spent his formative years in Francistown working with some of the North East’s top artists. He relocated to Gaborone in 2015 and hasn’t looked back since.

“I started music in 2003 at school and was recording my songs for fun. Last year I met with Crozbred who asked me to record a single so people can know my other talent. That is when we recorded a Limpopo House track which is what people are vibing for nowadays,” he revealed.

As well as a banging melody, ‘Ancheater’ carries an important message. The song encourages those whose relationships have been ruined by a cheating lover to leave before things turn violent and descend into an inevitable bloody end.

“I got the motivation of being in the music circles from the music itself. It is so magical how it heals people’s emotions by the message they get from the songs. Of course, it is not easy to make it in the music industry as it needs someone passionate and creative to come up with different ideas.”

With an impressive past, Emjoe has even bigger plans for his future – ambitions that include international success.

“In the coming years, I want to be legendary and inspiring other people. My plan is to take Botswana music overseas to show that Africans can make it big!”