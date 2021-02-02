F/town arts meeting returns

After cancelling last year’s installment due to Covid-19 constraints, The Francistown Arts Meeting returns to Ghetto for its second edition next month.

Some of the finest artistic talent in the country will display their wares at the four-day event, scheduled to run from 17 – 20 February.

The itinerary includes both indoor and outdoor exhibitions, set for the Civic Centre and the Kenneth Nkhwa Interchange respectively.

Speaking to GITG, the event’s Director, Keoagile ‘Spokes’ Bonang revealed the outdoor leg will have a Gender-Based Violence theme.

“We will showcase artworks that raise awareness and educate the community about GBV issues,” explained Bonang, adding 20 visual artists have already registered for the event, with organisers hopeful of registering at least 10 more.

As they did in 2019, both Wilson Ngoni and Loretta Mekgwe will grace the Arts Meeting.