Published

Fighting GBV with music
LOCAL LEGEND: Alfredo Mos

Alfredo Mos releases 20th album

Having thrilled fans for close to a quarter-of-a-century, Kwasa Kwasa great Alfredo Mos shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

Like he has for much of the last 24 years, the veteran star has been busy in the studio, compiling a ten-track album titled ‘Emisang Kgokgontsho’.

The recently released LP, Alfredo’s 20th to date, carries an important message, with the singer focusing his musical microscope on Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“The album is inspired by the current trend where wee see men abusing their female counterparts to the extent of killing them. I felt the need to share the stories and cries of our sisters through my craft and talent. Music is my calling through which I build the nation,” shared the singer born Alfred Mosimanegape.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment, Alfredo Mos explained that for once he is not looking to top the charts with his music. Instead, he hopes ‘Emisang Kgokgontsho’ will promote change and ultimately create a safe environment for women.

He speaks in hushed tones about the music industry he so loves.

“Most of us back then left our day jobs to focus on music but now this can’t happen. The industry has never been the same since the birth of technological developments. There was a time when privacy was a big issue, but then came the advent of the Internet and things went from bad to worse. Covid-19 has compounded matters because our industry relies on a mass gathering which is prohibited,” grumbles the old-timer.

In a further sign of the times, Alfredo admits he no longer seeks to make money through album sales, noting such revenue streams are confined to days long past.

“I am currently seeking ways of venturing into others’ methods of making ends meet, the in thing now is online and that is where I am focused.”

So, does the legend who strummed up such hits as ‘Kgwedi e Fedile’ plan to call it a day anytime soon?

“Never. Once a musician, always a musician. Mine is a calling!”

