Former Tafic coach gets 10 years for rape

A Francistown Magistrates Court this week sentenced to 10 years, former Tafic coach- Newman Gaobone, for a single count of rape.

According to court papers, between 29th and 30th of January 2014 at Gerald Estates location, Gaobone unlawfully had carnal knowledge with a then 15 year old girl without her consent.

It was heard that when the complainant left church at Boccim grounds to Block 1 she walked past Chedu Choga where she met with the accused person who then offered her a lift home.

The accused is said to have then taken the accused to his house in Gerald Estates where he raped her three times.

The matter was reported by the teachers on the 4th of February when the complainant started dozing frequently in class and upon questioning, she opened up and told the teacher that she had been raped.

The matter was taken to the hospital for medical attention and the medical officer who examined her was adamant that indeed the complainant was sexually penetrated.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter went to trial.

The first witness to testify was the complainant’s grandmother who told court that at the time of the incident the complainant was doing standard 5.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She explained that the complainant was a slow learner hence she was doing standard 5 at her age. “The complainant went to church on the 29th of January 2014 and did not return home. And the following day when she came she stated that she slept at church and I went to ask at church where they told me that no one spent the night there.

“After 5 days I was informed by the complainant’s teacher that she was sexually abused by a certain man at Gerald Estates on the day of the incident in question,” said the victim’s grandmother during trial.

When giving his testimony in court, the accused stated that on the 29th of January 2014 he drove past Chedu Choga and as he was driving he saw a lady hitch hiking and he stopped to assist her.

“I then gave her a lift and we parted ways when we got in Gerald Estates and she told me she stays in the locality,” he said.

Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalo before passing sentence stated that the accused person agreed to take the complainant to Block 1 but he then drove with her to his home in Gerald Estates.

“There is also undisputed evidence before court showing that it is the complainant who led the police and her teachers to the accused person’s house. This supports that she knew the house enough to subsequently locate it. The undisputed evidence is that she stayed in Block 1 with her grandmother, I really do not see any interest she would have had to go to Gerald at that time of the night.

I am of the considered view that the accused person took advantage of the fact that the complainant walked alone at midnight and took chances with her. Therefore I sentence the accused person to 10 years in prison”, ruled the Magistrate.