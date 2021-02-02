From heart, to limb, to pen

Sister’s death inspires rapper’s moving tribute

Devastated by the sudden death of his younger sister, King Freezy’s pain was the inspiration behind the rapper’s latest work, an extremely emotive EP dubbed ‘Malebo’.

The 27-year-old – real name Mmopi Nthokana – dropped the 16-track offering on 15 November to commemorate what would have been his sibling’s 20th birthday.

In memory of his sister, who tragically lost her life in a car crash on 28 August 2020, King Freezy named the LP after her.

Struggling to come to terms with his loss, the Hip Hop star found solace in his art and an outlet for his anguish in the studio.

“It was really hard for me thus I started working on an EP to honour her. The EP has 11 songs and five bonus tracks; five of them are very emotional as I was trying to comfort my soul and my family,” explained the gifted young lyricist, whose raw emotion is obvious as he bares his soul in this moving musical tribute to his sister.

Agonizingly, it is not the first time the Kanye native has lost a close family member to a road accident. His father died the same way.

“I practically grew up in South Africa, moving around the country due to my father’s work commitments. However, he tragically lost his life in a car accident when I was doing Form 3. Hence I had to come back to Botswana and stay with my mother.”

Now in his 9th year in the music industry, the Crescent School and University of Botswana (UB) graduate has high hopes for his latest work.

“I dropped a few singles through the years and worked with the likes of D-Nice, Chrome, and Prince Ruele. I believe ‘Malebo’ is going to be a killer as it an EP that is very close to my heart,” King Freezy predicted, adding he is pleased with the public’s initial response.

“I believe the EP is doing well as we already sold 200 copies and 8, 000 streams on Apple Music – but there is a room for more!”