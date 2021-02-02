Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

From heart, to limb, to pen

Published

From heart, to limb, to pen
BARING HIS SOUL: King Freezy

Sister’s death inspires rapper’s moving tribute

Devastated by the sudden death of his younger sister, King Freezy’s pain was the inspiration behind the rapper’s latest work, an extremely emotive EP dubbed ‘Malebo’.

The 27-year-old – real name Mmopi Nthokana – dropped the 16-track offering on 15 November to commemorate what would have been his sibling’s 20th birthday.

In memory of his sister, who tragically lost her life in a car crash on 28 August 2020, King Freezy named the LP after her.

Struggling to come to terms with his loss, the Hip Hop star found solace in his art and an outlet for his anguish in the studio.

“It was really hard for me thus I started working on an EP to honour her. The EP has 11 songs and five bonus tracks; five of them are very emotional as I was trying to comfort my soul and my family,” explained the gifted young lyricist, whose raw emotion is obvious as he bares his soul in this moving musical tribute to his sister.

Agonizingly, it is not the first time the Kanye native has lost a close family member to a road accident. His father died the same way.

“I practically grew up in South Africa, moving around the country due to my father’s work commitments. However, he tragically lost his life in a car accident when I was doing Form 3. Hence I had to come back to Botswana and stay with my mother.”

Now in his 9th year in the music industry, the Crescent School and University of Botswana (UB) graduate has high hopes for his latest work.

“I dropped a few singles through the years and worked with the likes of D-Nice, Chrome, and Prince Ruele. I believe ‘Malebo’ is going to be a killer as it an EP that is very close to my heart,” King Freezy predicted, adding he is pleased with the public’s initial response.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I believe the EP is doing well as we already sold 200 copies and 8, 000 streams on Apple Music – but there is a room for more!”

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Is President Masisi ill? Is President Masisi ill?

News

Is President Masisi ill?

President deserves same protection of privacy as accorded other citizens – Leagajang Some nations, like Great Britain, would not hesitate to release information on...

7 days ago

News

Police boss drags sacked junior to court for threat to kill

Superintendent Daniel Katse of Lobatse Police Station this week dragged his former junior officer, Constable Oshima Kwenaile, before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court for threatening to...

5 days ago
COVID-19 hits home at state house 1 COVID-19 hits home at state house 1

News

COVID-19 hits home at state house 1

*President and First lady tested after many Positive Covid-19 cases *1 death recorded at OP At least 16 state house 1 staffers tested positive...

7 days ago

News

Budget speech; what to expect!

With the Minister of Finance and Economic Development (MFED), Dr. Thapelo Matsheka scheduled to deliver the 2021/22 Budget Speech on Monday, economists expect the...

3 days ago

News

Covid 19 infects 2 ministers and 3 MPS

•Cabinet goes into quarantine > Balopi goes public with his positive test results As Covid-19 statistics continue to drastically rise in Botswana, at least...

10 hours ago
A PS under pressure A PS under pressure

Entertainment

A PS under pressure

A few months back, when Yours Truly advised the President’s PS, Batlhalefi Leagajang to take it easy in his new job, many thought Shaya...

9 hours ago

Entertainment

Tributes Pour in for Gospel Queen Tebby

Star succumbs to Covid-19 As Covid-19 deaths continue to exponentially spike, marking the first celebrity death was Veteran gospel star Tebogo Setlhomo popularly known...

8 hours ago
Boseja’s number 1! Boseja’s number 1!

Entertainment

Boseja’s number 1!

One of the biggest stars of the ladies’ national team, Sedilame Boseja is used to saving shots on the field of play. However, away...

9 hours ago
Advertisement