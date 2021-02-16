Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

From music to Merch

Published

From music to Merch
XWALA ROCKING HIS MERCAHNISE

With his music career stuttering due to Covid-19 restrictions and time in the studio limited, Xwala the Cash is looking to cash in on his retro merchandise instead.

The 29-year-old Afro-Pop singer has found the going tough since entering the industry in 2019.

Desperate to diversify, whilst also promoting his Khoisan roots, Xwala has added a colorful clothing range to his bow, producing branded gear under the logos: Jungle King, Proud Mosarwa, and The First People.

T-shirts (P150), Jerseys (P320), and Bucket hats (P60) are especially popular and selling like hot fat cakes, according to the man born, Kabelo Xakarara.

“I buy the merchandise at Gaborone and print them in Ghanzi. I keep the stock with me wherever I go,” the ‘New Style’ album-maker told Grooving.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Accident survivor blames driver for Matsha tragedy

One of the survivors in the infamous Matsha tragedy that occurred five years back, 25-year-old Akanyang Ramaudu, from Salajwe village this week told the...

6 days ago

News

Truck driver arrested for transporting alcohol

Serule Police this week arrested a truck driver at Sese road block during their stop and search operation for transporting bottles of whiskey and...

4 days ago

News

Magistrate further relaxes ATI’s bail conditions

Extension 2 Magistrate, Ntombizodwa Ncube, this week further relaxed bail conditions for controversial rapper, Atasaone Molemogi also known as ATI. ATI appeared in court...

5 days ago

News

Maun muti video is bogus- Police

Police dismiss recording claiming bewitchment, mass suicide, lightning strike and madness

4 days ago

News

Shake-Shake saves killer dad from the hangman’s noose

Originally sentenced to death for slitting newborn's throat

4 days ago
Deadlock Deadlock

News

Deadlock

Mmolotsi turns down Masisi’s Ministerial offer We do not promise any positions or tenders as people claim- Kentse Despite being the movers behind Constitution...

7 days ago

News

Former Tafic coach gets 10 years for rape

A Francistown Magistrates Court this week sentenced to 10 years, former Tafic coach- Newman Gaobone, for a single count of rape. According to court...

4 days ago

News

BDC to invest in projects that speed up economic recovery

Government-owned investment agency, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC0 seeks to invest in projects that will accelerate the country’s economic recovery process. The Corporation’s Managing Director,...

4 days ago
Advertisement