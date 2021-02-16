From music to Merch

With his music career stuttering due to Covid-19 restrictions and time in the studio limited, Xwala the Cash is looking to cash in on his retro merchandise instead.

The 29-year-old Afro-Pop singer has found the going tough since entering the industry in 2019.

Desperate to diversify, whilst also promoting his Khoisan roots, Xwala has added a colorful clothing range to his bow, producing branded gear under the logos: Jungle King, Proud Mosarwa, and The First People.

T-shirts (P150), Jerseys (P320), and Bucket hats (P60) are especially popular and selling like hot fat cakes, according to the man born, Kabelo Xakarara.

“I buy the merchandise at Gaborone and print them in Ghanzi. I keep the stock with me wherever I go,” the ‘New Style’ album-maker told Grooving.