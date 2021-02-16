G4S takeover by American company approved

The Competition and Consumer Authority (CCA) has unconditionally approved the acquisition of the sole control of G4S PLC by Allied Universal Topco, a U.S incorporated company.

Allied Universal, is a security services and facilities management company that provides the services such as integrated security solutions incorporating manned guarding and security technologies; cleaning and maintenance services; and risk advisory and consulting services among others.

G4S, on the other hand, is a globally integrated security company, offering a broad range of security services worldwide with its core business divisions being secure solutions and risk consulting and security technology solutions, and conventional cash and retail technology solutions.

The company trades primarily through its subsidiaries and joint ventures in numerous jurisdictions including Botswana where it has offices in areas such as Gaborone, Francistown, Selebi-Phikwe, Jwaneng, Lobatse, Palapye, Maun, Orapa, Mahalapye, Mochudi, and Kasane offering services to clients across the country.

In December last year, the Authority was notified about the transaction which was subsequently completed end of last month.

The transaction was approved unconditionally as CCA determined that the transaction is not likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition, nor endanger the continuity of service, in the relevant market in Botswana.

“Furthermore, there is no acquisition of market dominance post-merger; nor any negative effect on public interest in Botswana identified, concerning the provisions of section 52 of the Competition Act 2018,” said CCA Chief Executive Officer, Tebelelo Pule.

In terms of the relevant market, Pule said the assessment of the transaction revealed that the acquiring enterprise and the target entity are both globally integrated security companies, offering a broad range of security services worldwide.

“The acquiring entity has no direct presence in Botswana except through portfolio companies which are controlled by its parent companies,” said Pule, adding that still, these portfolios are active in a different line of businesses to that of the two parties.

Pule said the transaction is not expected to change the market structure post-merger due to the absence of geographical overlap.

“The Authority does not envisage the proposed transaction to likely result in a substantial lessening of competition, nor endanger the continuity of service, in the relevant market in Botswana,” she said.