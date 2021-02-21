Galaxy optimistic ahead of Pirates clash

After losing 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup last Sunday, Jwaneng Galaxy Coach- Oris Radipotsane believes his charges have what it takes to turn things around in the second leg.

The Galaxy Stars will be hoping to swing victory their way at the Orlando Stadium this afternoon and emulate Gaborone United’s 2010 feat when they equalised 2-2 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, knocking Pirates out of the CAF Champions League on the away-goal rule.

Galaxy go into this game without Gofaone Molapi who broke his thumb in the last fixture.

Speaking to Voice Sport this week, Radipotsane was optimistic that they still have a chance in the second leg and that it is possible for them to score three away goals and force the game to be decided on penalties.

He said they have worked on their mistakes when preparing for today’s fixture and that he has no doubt his boys will deliver.

“We lacked concentration especially in the second half and we have corrected that. At least we now know what to expect and we are going all out to score three goals. The mood in the camp is good, everyone was involved during training. Molapi’s forced substitution in the first game affected our plans but we have other players who are equally capable of helping the team achieve its goal,” said Radipotsane.

