Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Business

In and out

Published

In and out
GOING OUT: Botswana's exports fell in November

A brief look at Botswana’s imports and exports for November

Botswana’s overall exports amounted to P4.9 billion during November 2020, recording a decline of 16.5 percent compared to the revised October 2020 value of P5.9 billion.

During the same month, imports stood at P6.9 billion, down 16.6 percent from the revised October 2020 value of P8.3 billion.

According to the International, Merchandise Trade Statistics from Statistics Botswana, the leading import commodity groups were: Diamonds, Food, Beverages & Tobacco and Machinery & Electrical Equipment with contributions of 32.8 percent, 13.3 percent, and 11.5 percent respectively.

In terms of exports, Diamonds dominated the list, accounting for a whopping 89.4 percent of total exports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Goods leaving the country were mostly destined to Asia boasting a market share of 63.5 percent, with the continent’s United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India accounting for 24.4 percent and 23.9 percent of all exports.

Goods to both UAE and India were mainly attributable to diamonds while Belgium received 23.6 percent of total exports during the month, wholly Diamonds.

For imports during the month under review, the lion’s share was sourced from South Africa, with our southern neighbor accounting for 67.1 percent of all goods imported into the country. Belgium and UAE trailed far behind, contributing 9 percent and 6.2 percent respectively of total imports that came into Botswana for the month of November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: In and out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Rape victim withdraws charges against boyfriend

Victim was awaiting Covid-19 test results

1 day ago

Sports

Local Man United fans get stamp of approval

Old Trafford recognises Botswana Supporters' Club

1 day ago

News

Lesaso calls for BUAN, CEDA, LEA collaboration

Tobela kids walk 15 kilometers to attend classes

2 days ago

Sports

Galaxy optimistic ahead of Pirates clash

After losing 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup last Sunday, Jwaneng Galaxy Coach- Oris Radipotsane believes his...

2 days ago

Business

Botswana needs an inclusive economy- Gaolathe

Botswana is said to be in a state of do or die, with its economy on a sick bed and almost half of the...

1 day ago

Business

BOCONGO and IDM join forces for local governance

Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (BOCONGO) and Institute of Development Management (IDM) have entered into a partnership to develop a Centre of Local Governance....

11 hours ago

News

No funds for Hukuntsi mini-stadium- Rakgare

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare has told parliament that construction of a mini stadium in Hukuntsi will not happen...

9 hours ago
Axed ambassador Axed ambassador

Entertainment

Axed ambassador

Heading home One of Botswana’s Ambassador’s is heading home after being dramatically recalled from his diplomatic post two weeks ago. Shaya delayed on this...

3 hours ago

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.